South Africans clash with police over food parcels

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 01:26s - Published
Residents of Mitchells Plain, Cape Town clashed with police over food parcels on Tuesday (April 14).

Footage shows police firing rubber bullets and setting up barricades built out of burning tyres.

A resident from the community said: "The community has been promised food parcels, ever since the lockdown, there hasn't been one food parcel." South Africa is under a national lockdown until the end of April.

