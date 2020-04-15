Global  

Covid-19 | Why India needs a lockdown till May 3

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 03:35s - Published
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced the extension of nationwide lockdown till May 3 in view of the coronavirus disease.

All neighbourhoods, districts and states will be monitored till April 20 to see how strictly the lockdown is implemented.

But do restrictions like quarantine, social distancing and lockdowns work?

In India, coronavirus cases crossed 10,000 on day 30 of the first 100 cases being reported.

India began airport screening of passengers from affected countries on Jan 17 before the first case was reported in Kerala.

With 10,000 cases, 220 labs are doing Covid-19, there are one lakh Covid beds and 600 hospitals on standby.

