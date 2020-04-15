Moon, Jupiter, Saturn and Mars all visible in Swiss night sky

Global  

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 00:41s - Published
The moon, Saturn, Jupiter and Mars were all visible on April 15 in Erde, Switzerland.

This stunning footage shows the three planets and the earth's moon all shining brightly in the night's sky.

