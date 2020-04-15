|
Moon, Jupiter, Saturn and Mars all visible in Swiss night sky
|
Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 00:41s - Published
Moon, Jupiter, Saturn and Mars all visible in Swiss night sky
The moon, Saturn, Jupiter and Mars were all visible on April 15 in Erde, Switzerland.
This stunning footage shows the three planets and the earth's moon all shining brightly in the night's sky.
|
Moon, Jupiter, Saturn and Mars all visible in Swiss night sky
The moon, Saturn, Jupiter and Mars were all visible on April 15 in Erde, Switzerland.
This stunning footage shows the three planets and the earth's moon all shining brightly in the night's sky.
|
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this