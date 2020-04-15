Global  

Elderly shopper spotted wearing sanitary towel as facemask

This is the moment a resourceful male shopper was spotted wearing a SANITARY TOWEL as a facemask during a supermarket shop. Footage shows the man resting against at the fish counter with the extra-large product stuck across his face, covering his nose and mouth. Other shoppers at Asda in Fife, Scotland, can be seen doing a double-take at the man's unusual choice of protective gear. The man, who was also wearing gloves, then pushed his trolley down the aisle and continued shopping.Eyewitness Kenny Ross, 39, said: "I spotted him in the carpark when I pulled in and saw his wife giving him a hand putting it on. "I had to do a double take before I realised what it was.

I clocked him again inside the supermarket and thought I had to get a quick video of it."I shuffled past him so I could get a good look.

A lot of people were looking at him.

I genuinely don't think he knew it was a sanitary towel.  "I've shown my friends and family and they just think it's absolutely hilarious.

It's one of the most bizarre things I've seen."I read about the woman who put the pants over her head the other week and thought this one has to top it."

