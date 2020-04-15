Watch: Punjab minister on food supply concerns amid Covid-19 lockdown

With the nationwide lockdown being extended to May 3, with some caveats, Punjab's food supply minister addressed worries regarding supply of foodgrains in the country.

Bharat Bhushan Ashu said that the state can supply grains to entire India for a whole year.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also tweeted on the same subject, assuring people that there is adequate stock of grains, medicines and other items of daily use.

News of lockdowns and sealing has led to some people rushing to stores in the recent past, despite the authorities' appeals that there is no need to hoard essentials.