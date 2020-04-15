Hillsborough County Schools now distributing meals once per week

Global  

Video Credit: ABC Action News - Duration: 01:25s - Published
The Hillsborough County School District will now be distributing emergency meals one day per week, providing students with a week's worth of food at a time.

Story: https://bit.ly/3bapJz3

DannyKushmer

Danny Kushmer Remember Folks, if you participate in @HillsboroughSch “Grab n’ Go” meal program, today they change the program to… https://t.co/ZHWeJFA7KU 19 minutes ago

