Global condemnation of Trump WHO funding freeze

Global condemnation has followed Donald Trump's decision on Tuesday (April 14) to halt the United States' funding of the World Health Organization.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) U.S. PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP, SAYING: "Today I'm instructing my administration to halt funding of the World Health Organization while a review is conducted to assess the World Health Organization's role in severely mismanaging and covering up the spread of the coronavirus." He accused the World Health Organization of making "dangerous" and "disastrous" decisions.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) U.S. PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP, SAYING: "As the organization's leading sponsor, the United States has a duty to insist on full accountability.

One of the most dangerous and costly decisions from the WHO was its disastrous decision to oppose travel restrictions from China and other nations.

They were very much opposed to what we did.

Fortunately, I was not convinced and suspended travel from China, saving untold numbers of lives.

Thousands and thousands of people would have died." The World Health Organization has yet to directly respond to President Trump's decision.

But U.N.

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said: "Now is the time for unity and for the international community to work together in solidarity to stop this virus and its shattering consequences." Writing on Twitter, Bill Gates said: "Halting funding for the World Health Organization during a world health crisis is as dangerous as it sounds.

"Their work is slowing the spread of COVID-19 and if that work is stopped no other organization can replace them." Australia's treasurer, Josh Frydenberg, said on Wednesday (April 15) that his country won't follow the United States' lead and will continue its funding, but: (SOUNDBITE) (English) AUSTRALIAN TREASURER JOSH FRYDENBERG, SAYING: "That doesn't mean that we've agreed with them on everything and the Prime Minister has been very clear about the wet markets for example.

I mean, it's unbelievable.

It's extraordinary that the World Health Organization sees it fit for these wet markets to continue in China.

They shouldn't.

I mean, they've been the source of outbreaks that have killed people around the world.

Nearly 2 million people have been infected by the virus and more than 124,000 have died since the disease emerged in China late last year.

The United States is the biggest donor of the World Health Organization.

Last year it contributed 400 million U.S. dollars, roughly 15% of its budget.