VETERANS FOOD BANK IMPACTED

Covi?19 is affecting every aspect of life across the tr?state?

And many food banks are facing a shortage?

As more people turn to them for help.... the veterans food bank in buc?skin, indiana has been running low on supplies?

As they work to get more food to veterans in gibson county.... andrew garcia reports.... the corona virus pandemic has impacted all kinds of businesses and organizations in the tristate and the veterans food bank has been no different.

Last year we handed out over 40 thousand items this year we expect to go between 50 and 60 if not more.

We're getting extra calls now because of the virus and everything so, it's one thing that's a lot different than normal.

Covi?19 has also affected finances for the food bank that normally relies on donations from the public.

Since we started this we've been setting up outside the stores like walmart the iga, different stores that's that's about how we get 90 percent or more of our food and that's where we get all the canned goods, the boxed items, most of it.

All the events we normally go to as well as stand outside the stores.

Our financial cash money has completely stopped from this virus' circumstances, but we have had some bring by some canned goods.

The food bank welcomes any donation of items, but they are noticing shortages on specific products.

Canned fruits, we basically don't have any jars of apple sauce, we're out of basically peanut butter one of the biggest things to gripe at is that we are out of coffee.

Peas we're out of just about, lima beans.

We're trying to give not just anything out.

We're trying to make this where it's a dietary thing to where they're not just getting a lot of junk food.

And if you would like to donate to the food bank you can mail a check to the veterans food bank of america or visit their website to make a donation andrew garcia 44 news.

