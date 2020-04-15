New York City Sees Surge In Coronavirus Deaths After Presumed COVID-19 Cases Added To Total

Global  

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:32s - Published
New York City has been the hardest hit by the COVID-19 outbreak in America.

On Tuesday the city revised its official COVID-19 death toll to more than 10,000 people.

The staggering new number includes victims presumed to have died from the disease but were never tested.

The new figure for “confirmed and probable COVID-19 deaths” marked an increase of over 3,700 deaths.

The 60% surge in reported deaths highlighted the significant losses experienced by the city.

According to Reuters, the revised count increased the number of US coronavirus deaths to more than 28,000.

