Rare footage shows snow leopard roaming in the Himalayas

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 02:00s - Published
Rare footage shows a snow leopard roaming high in the Himalayan Spiti valley, India, on March 1.

Rare footage shows a snow leopard roaming high in the Himalayan Spiti valley, India, on March 1.

Photographer Dalida describes the scene: "This old male snow leopard made a kill the day before close to the river and he was just staying there keeping an eye on his kill when he started to move away." Snow leopards have been listed as vulnerable by the International Union for Conservation of Nature as their population is decreasing.




