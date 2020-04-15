Global  

Mumbai frenzy: Inside story of how 'malicious' WhatsApp rumours caused mess

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 09:57s - Published
Mumbai frenzy: Inside story of how 'malicious' WhatsApp rumours caused mess

Mumbai frenzy: Inside story of how 'malicious' WhatsApp rumours caused mess

In a repeat of what happened in Delhi weeks ago, hundreds of migrant workers swarmed onto Mumbai's streets near the Bandra rail station, and demanded facilities to go home.

This happened two days after the state government extended the lockdown in areas under its jurisdiction, and just hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a similar announcement regarding extension of the nationwide lockdown.

Like in the national capital, the collection of so many people at one place defeats the objective of 'social distancing', which is considered key in preventing worsening of the Covid-19 situation.

The Maharashtra authorities have claimed that it was actually a WhatsApp rumour regarding trains which was the spark.

Watch the full video for more details.

