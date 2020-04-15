Global  

Factory works round the clock to provide NHS mattresses

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:49s - Published
A firm that makes mattresses for the NHS has said it is "breaking all output records" as staff work round the clock to meet increasing demand.

All staff at the GNG Group, a specialist foam manufacturer based in Wakefield, West Yorkshire, have moved to the company's healthcare division - which is now working 24 hours a day, seven days a week to get mattresses out to the NHS.

The business, which is supplying new Nightingale units and other NHS hospitals, said it received six months of orders in the last week and has produced 16,000 mattresses.

