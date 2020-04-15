Dr. Fauci Says Sports Can Only Return Soon If Fans Stay Away Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, spoke about how sports may be able to return this summer.

According to Fauci, the only scenario in which professional sports could feasibly return at that time would be without fans.

Fauci suggests that players would need to stay in hotels and be monitored and tested each week to prevent the spread of infection.

Major League Baseball, which was slated to begin play in March, has been in talks to start the season in one location, likely Arizona, with no fans.

A recent study by Seton Hall's Stillman School of Business showed 72% of fans would not attend a game before a vaccine for COVID-19 is available.

While sports fans still long for their beloved games, the wait is likely to continue before action resumes.