Dr. Fauci Says Sports Can Only
Return Soon If Fans Stay Away Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top
infectious disease expert, spoke about how
sports may be able to return this summer.
According to Fauci, the only scenario in which
professional sports could feasibly return
at that time would be without fans.
Fauci suggests that players would need
to stay in hotels and be monitored and tested
each week to prevent the spread of infection.
Major League Baseball, which was slated to
begin play in March, has been in talks to start the season in one location, likely Arizona, with no fans.
A recent study by Seton Hall's Stillman School of
Business showed 72% of fans would not attend a
game before a vaccine for COVID-19 is available.
While sports fans still long for
their beloved games, the wait is likely
to continue before action resumes.