Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Dr. Fauci Says Sports Can Only Return Soon If Fans Stay Away

Dr. Fauci Says Sports Can Only Return Soon If Fans Stay Away

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 00:59s - Published
Dr. Fauci Says Sports Can Only Return Soon If Fans Stay Away

Dr. Fauci Says Sports Can Only Return Soon If Fans Stay Away

Dr. Fauci Says Sports Can Only Return Soon If Fans Stay Away Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, spoke about how sports may be able to return this summer.

According to Fauci, the only scenario in which professional sports could feasibly return at that time would be without fans.

Fauci suggests that players would need to stay in hotels and be monitored and tested each week to prevent the spread of infection.

Major League Baseball, which was slated to begin play in March, has been in talks to start the season in one location, likely Arizona, with no fans.

A recent study by Seton Hall's Stillman School of Business showed 72% of fans would not attend a game before a vaccine for COVID-19 is available.

While sports fans still long for their beloved games, the wait is likely to continue before action resumes.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

julianwenger

julianwenger RT @SportsCenter: Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious diseases expert, says the only way professional sports will happen this su… 13 seconds ago

true2blue04

#LetsThrowFire RIPYO RT @BFawkesESPN: Dr. Anthony Fauci says the only way professional sports will happen this summer is to do so without fans and by keeping pl… 5 minutes ago

grandma_hockey

annie Laing RT @Sportsnet: Dr. Anthony Fauci, the U.S. government’s top infectious disease expert, says the only way professional sports can be played… 10 minutes ago

sovereign_cloud

Michael Sovereign Business as usual then for the #ArizonaCoyotes... #NHL @nhl @ArizonaCoyotes Dr. Fauci says only way sports can re… https://t.co/rEsfSJSfpM 16 minutes ago

chuckcatterton

Chuck RT @SarcasmAndMore: Dr. Anthony Fauci says sports can only return this summer if they play in front of no fans. Why should Alabama basketb… 17 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.