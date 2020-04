Nevada's employment department adds new hotline to answer questions

ACTION NEWS LIVE AT MIDDAY.I'M KALYNA ASTRINOS.RIGHT NOW, THE STATE'SDEPARTMENT OF EMPLOYMENT HASOPENED A NEW CALL CENTER TOASSIST WITH THE OVERWHELMINGAMOUNT OF PEOPLE FILING FORUNEMPLOYMENT.AND IN JUST A FEW MIUTES - THEDEPARTMENT WILL BE READY TOANSWER YOUR QUESTIONS!13 ACTION NEWS REPORTER SEANDELANCEY IS LIVE TO EXPLAINWHAT THEY'RE DOING - TO HELPSMALL BUSINESSES AND THEIREMPLOYEES.KALYNA - THERE HAVE BEEN ALOT OF COMPLAINTS COMING FROMPEOPLE ABOUT THE UNEMPLOYMENTSYSTEM.SO GOVERNOR SISOLAK ANNOUNCEDSWEEPING CHANGES TO THESYSTEM.NOW IT'S UP TO STATE WORKERS -- TO IMPLEMENT THOSE CHANGES.THE DEPARTMENT OF EMPLOYMENT -TRAINING - AND REHABILITATIONHAS BEEN SWAMPED SINCE MIDMARCH - - WITH 300 THOUSANDUNEMPLOYMENT REQUESTS.THAT'S 10 PERCENT OF THE STATEPOPULATION!

SISOLAK SAYSTHEY'VE TRIPLED D-E-T-R STAFFTO HANDLE CALL VOLUME - - HIREDAN OUTSIDE COMPANY CALLEDALORICA TO ADD ANOTHER ONEHUNDRED CALL CENTER WORKERS - -AND IMPLEMENTED A SYSTEM FORONLINE APPLICATIONS WHERE YOURLAST NAME INITIAL DETERMINESWHEN YOU CAN FILE YOUR CLAIM ONTHE WEBSITE.THIS IS SUPPOSED TO SPREAD OUTCLAIMS - AND RELIEVE TENSION ONTHE OUTDATED SYSTEM.SISOLAK SAYS WITH HIS DIRECTORS- AND INCREASED STAFF - - THECOMPLICATIONS SHOULD BE EASED.GOV.STEVE SISOLAK/(D) NEVADA "WITHPEOPLE LIKE KIMBERLY AND HERTEAM WORKING SO HARD AND SOTHIS, AND THEY GENUINELY CAREABOUT EVERY ONE OF THESE PHONECALLS."IN ABOUT 15 MINUTES A WEBINARD-E-T-R AND SILVER STATE HEALTHEXCHANGE LEADERS WILL EXPLAINNEW GUIDELINES FOR PEOPLE ANDBUSINESSES IN AWEBINAR - - SO THEY CAN ACCESSTHEIR UNEMPLOYMENT BENEFITS ATTHE STATE AND LOCAL LEVEL.WE'LL BREAK IT ALL DOWN FOR YOU- - COMING UP AT THREE O'CLOCK.FOR NOW - - SEAN DELANCEY - 13ACTION NEWS.ANOTHER INCENTIVE IF YOU FILEDFOR UNEMPLOYMENT, YOU WILL