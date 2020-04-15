Hundreds of UK citizens airlifted home after being stranded in India amid coronavirus lockdown

Global  

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 01:41s - Published
268 British citizens stranded at the airport in Kerala, India and unable to head home via British Airways were airlifted home on Wednesday (April 15), with an additional 158 UK citizens being airlifted

268 British citizens stranded at the airport in Kerala, India and unable to head home via British Airways were airlifted home on Wednesday (April 15), with an additional 158 UK citizens being airlifted as well.




