Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > NATIONAL: 14 injured in 50-car pileup

NATIONAL: 14 injured in 50-car pileup

Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:21s - Published
NATIONAL: 14 injured in 50-car pileup
14 people were transferred to the hospital, all with only minor injuries.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

NATIONAL: 14 injured in 50-car pileup

MORNING, WHEN IT WAS SNOWING.FIRE OFFICIALS SAID FOURTEENPEOPLE, ALL ADULTS, WERETRANSPORTED TOHOSPITALS WITH MINOR INJURIES.THE TOUR DE FRANCE HASOFFICIALLY BEEN POSTPONED




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.