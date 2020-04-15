Global  

Lockdown 2.0 cheat sheet: What’s allowed and what’s out

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 05:05s - Published
The Home Ministry has issued a set of guidelines for the extended lockdown till 3rd May, 2020.

Some activities have been given permission to open from 20th April onwards.

The guidelines also mention several other activities and sectors that will continue to be prohibited till the end of the lockdown period.

Additionally, the government has also made it mandatory for people to wear masks and advised offices to make sanitizers available.Watch this video to find out all about the things that are allowed and those that are prohibited post April 20.

