Cameron Diaz Is The Mom Video Credit: Celebrity Wire - Duration: 00:53s - Published 1 hour ago Cameron Diaz Is The Mom The actress and her husband Benji Madden welcomed daughter Raddix into the world in December. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Jenna Bannister @ArmchairQBapp She is fantastic. I would never deny you that. Also a Cameron Diaz fan. 8 seconds ago Angie Powell RT @chelseadevantez: My Best Friends Wedding. 1. Julia Roberts character is 28. They made they're "if we're still single we'll get married… 3 minutes ago #TuckFrump Cameron Diaz Describes Her Experience As New Mom During A Pandemic https://t.co/2WEn7vFXRf 4 minutes ago Insur Cameron Diaz Talks Mom Life for FIRST TIME in Rare Instagram Live https://t.co/MP3KC8h6xK #srsbrokers #AgtTravelers https://t.co/10zHvuPURc 4 minutes ago Luis Tavares RT @bebeshots: Cameron Diaz- The Mask 1994 ICONIC ❤️ https://t.co/RZFKHYqEEO 5 minutes ago Ultra YOU Woman Cameron Diaz Breaks Her Silence To Discuss Life As A New Mom During A Pandemic https://t.co/uIjxVgK3MW #tv… https://t.co/GOlMWfYS0k 6 minutes ago Cil And now, as I sit here with my husband watching @AEWrestling I’ve realized that @sammyguevara ‘s hair looks SO sim… https://t.co/FnaCZkFxWh 10 minutes ago Lori Wagner @yashar Cameron Diaz is being seriously underestimated here. 10 minutes ago