Household Stimulus Check Intercepted Over Child Support

SOME WHO OWE CHILD SUPPORT.AND WHILE THAT MAY SOUNDSIMPLE, IN MANY WAYS-IT'SNOT.

2 WORKS FOR YOU'SPROBLEM SOLVER ERIN CONRADEXPLAINS..ERIN: STIMULUS CHECKS AREROLLING OUT- AND MOSTPEOPLE REALLY NEED THATMONEY.

BUT THOSE WHO OWE ONCHILD SUPPORT PAYMENTS-MAYNEVER SEE A DIME-AND IT'SNOT JUST IMPACTING THEM-IT'S AFFECTING THEIR ENTIREHOUSEHOLD..

-- ACCORDING TOTHE OKLAHOMA DEPARTMENT OFHUMAN SERVICES- THOSE WHOOWE ON CHILD SUPPORTPAYMENTS WILL MOSTLIKELY HAVE THEIR STIMULUSCHECKS INTERCEPTED B Y THEU.S. TREASURYDEPARTMENT..THAT'S BECAUSEOF The Debt CollectionImprovement AcT OF 1996.

TheU.S. Department of theTreasury WILL THEN TAKETHOSE federal payments ANDSEND THEM TO OKDHS TODISTRIBUTE AS PAST-DUE CHILDSUPPORT- AND IT'S REQUIREDBY FEDERAL LAW..

HOWEVER-SOME WHO ARE MARRIED TOTHOSE WITH PAST DUE PAYMENTSHAVE WONDERED IF THEIR MONEYWILL BE TAKENTOO?

TARA WRITES IN TO 2WORKS FOR YOU:"My husband & I filed ourtaxes together (marriedfiling jointly).

Will onlyhis portion be taken?

Orwill mine as well?" JACOBWRITES: "The whole stimuluscheck is being offset eventhe injured spouse'sportion.

My wife and I havebeenseparated for some time nowand I'm the custodial parentof a child before marriage.She owes child support fromher previous marriage.

Ourwhole check, is going to herchild support." ACCORDING TOOKDHS AND THE TREASURYDEPARTMENT- YOUR CHECK WILLONLY BETAKEN if THE STATE hasescalated a back childsupport case to the USTreasuRY.IF YOU'RE MARRIED AND HAVEFILED YOUR TAXES JOINTLY-THE ENTIRE HOUSEHOLDSTIMULUSCHECK MAY BE INTERCEPTED- IFTHE HOUSEHOLD STIMULUS CHECKHAS BEENINTERCEPTED- YOU CAN FILE ANINJURED SPOUSE CLAIM andAllocation of a Joint Returnwith the IRS to claim YOURportion of the interceptedpaymenT.

THAT'S-IRS Form8379.OKDHS CAN HOLD ON TO THATMONEY FOR up to six monthsto see whether there is aninjured spouse claim FILED.If you have back taxes oroverdue federal studentloans YOUR CHECK WILL NOT BEINTERCEPTED BY THE USTREASURY DEPARTMENT...AND IF YOU NEED TO FILE ANINJURED SPOUSE CLAIM--WE'VE INCLUDED THE LINK TOTHAT INSIDE THIS STORY ONOUR WEBSITE-- KJRH.COM ATHOME- ERIN CONRAD-2 WORKSFOR YOU.CURTIS BARONE WAS THE FIRSTOKLAHOMAN TO TEST POSITIVE