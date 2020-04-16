Students at Chico State react to virtual graduations Part II

Global  

Video Credit: KHSL - Published
Graduating seniors at CSU Chico are reacting to the university's decision to hold a virtual commencement ceremony.

Announced yesterday that they'll hold a virtual graduation... and that decision made lot of students upset.

The school cancelled all in- person ceremonies because of the coronavirus.

Instead, students can create their own personalized page with their picture and a quote and a description about themselves, which will be shared on a website.

It will also show their degree and any honors they earned.

But many students are upset they weren't consulted.

They started an online petition with more than 8 thousand signatures so far.

As a first generation student makes a lot of different having a graduation bc a lot of us fellow first generation studetns have been working for this for a long time...being the first peopel to graduate in our families we were counting on a graduation/// i know how they are so dissapointed bc they worked so hard to get to this point so we wanted to celebrate them in the moment that they would've been celebrated with a virtual commencement but in no means is that subsituting a live event.

Cummins says they are aware of the petition, but they are sticking to their plan for the time being.

He says they want to be able to celebrate students through this virtual website and again at a future date once social distancing guidelines are lifted.

Cummins tells me they are planning to give the students a say in about next year's commencement.

