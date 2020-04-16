Humanity Heroes delivers 17,000 masks to homeless shelters across LA

Humanity Heroes is taking direct action to help ease the impact of COVID-19 on vulnerable communities throughout Los Angeles.

The non-profit, founded by entrepreneur Michael "BigMike" Straumietis, CEO of cannabis company Advanced Nutrients, delivered 17,000 face masks to homeless shelters and community organizations, including Hollywood Food Coalition and Homeless Healthcare of Los Angeles."My belief is that if a company is successful they have an obligation to give back.

And that is what Humanity Heroes is about," Straumietis said.