IRS stimulus website crashes as taxpayers look for answers Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Duration: 02:04s - Published now IRS stimulus website crashes as taxpayers look for answers The first wave of Economic Impact Payments arrived in the bank accounts of many Americans Wednesday, but the IRS web portal crashed as frustrated taxpayers tried to get answers. 0

