Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > IRS stimulus website crashes as taxpayers look for answers

IRS stimulus website crashes as taxpayers look for answers

Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Duration: 02:04s - Published
IRS stimulus website crashes as taxpayers look for answers

IRS stimulus website crashes as taxpayers look for answers

The first wave of Economic Impact Payments arrived in the bank accounts of many Americans Wednesday, but the IRS web portal crashed as frustrated taxpayers tried to get answers.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

IRS stimulus website crashes as taxpayers look for answers

DETAILS ON THAT IN A FEWMINUTES.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.