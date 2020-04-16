Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Singapore may have flattened the curve on COVID-19

Singapore may have flattened the curve on COVID-19

Video Credit: TomoNews US - Duration: 01:48s - Published
Singapore may have flattened the curve on COVID-19

Singapore may have flattened the curve on COVID-19

SINGAPORE — According to Singapore's The Strait Times, COVID-19 has an infection number between 2 and 3 globally, meaning each patient infects two or three more people.

The newspaper reports the infection number in the city-state has dropped to 1 since the government-ordered lockdown on April 8, citing Alex Cook, associate professor of public health at the National University of Singapore.

By limiting exposure to carriers, social distancing could slow the spread of COVID-19, even if the biological factors remain hard to tackle.

Cook was cited as saying Singapore's confirmed cases have risen to 1,481 as of April 7.

However, he claims most were imported and Singapore should be able to control the disease if the nation shuts its borders.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.