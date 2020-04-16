Singapore may have flattened the curve on coronavirus: report

For story suggestions or custom animation requests, contact [email protected]

RESTRICTIONS: Broadcast: NO USE JAPAN, NO USE TAIWAN Digital: NO USE JAPAN, NO USE TAIWAN According to Singapore's The Strait Times, COVID-19 has an infection number between 2 and 3 globally, meaning each patient infects two or three more people.

The newspaper reports the infection number in the city-state has dropped to 1 since the government-ordered lockdown on April 8, citing Alex Cook, associate professor of public health at the National University of Singapore.

By limiting exposure to carriers, social distancing could slow the spread of COVID-19, even if the biological factors remain hard to tackle.

Cook was cited as saying Singapore's confirmed cases have risen to 1,481 as of April 7.

However, he claims most were imported and Singapore should be able to control the disease if the nation shuts its borders.

Public health expert proposes Singapore to close borders VOICEOVER (in English): "According to Singapore's The Strait Times, COVID-19 has an infection number between 2 and 3 globally, meaning each patient infects two or three more people." "Citing a public health expert, the newspaper reports the infection number in the city-state has dropped to 1 since the government-ordered lockdown on April 8." "According to Alex Cook, associate professor of public health at the National University of Singapore, epidemics have biological and social factors.

"By limiting exposure to carriers, social distancing could slow the spread of COVID-19, even if the biological factors remain hard to tackle." "According to a study published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, COVID-19 has been difficult to contain partly because asymptomatic carriers are already infectious.

"Writing in a report, the National Academies of Science states previous reports suggest breathing could spread coronaviruses to a distance of 2 meters, as evidenced by viral RNA residues." "Yet another study published in medRxive suggests the virus that causes COVID-19 could survive on printing and tissue paper for less than 3 hours, but 2 days on wood and cloth, 4 days on glass and banknotes, and 7 days on plastics and stainless steel." "The Strait Times reports Singapore has shuttered workplaces and closed public schools to let students study remotely, as part of its policies designed to contain the epidemic dubbed 'circuit breaker measures.'" "Cook was cited as saying Singapore's confirmed cases have risen to 1,481 as of April 7." "However, he claims most of the cases were imported and Singapore should be able to control the disease if the nation shuts its borders."