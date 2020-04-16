Katie Price would relish Masterchef chance

Global  

Katie Price would love the opportunity to appear on 'Celebrity Masterchef' or 'The Great Celebrity Bake Off' one day, and believes she could "give those celeb chefs a run for their money".

