Stimulus money and unclaimed cash waiting for you

CHECK YOUR BANK ACCOUNT..OURPRODUCER FOUND HER $GOVERNMENT STIMULUS MONEYPENDING.

IT'S FOR COUPLESFILING JOINTLY WITH ADJUSTEDGROSS INCOME OR AGI'S, UP TO$150,000..

YOU GET LESSERAMOUNTS $198,000 SINGLES GETHALF OF THAT..

$ UP TO AGI'SOF $75,000... LESSER AMOUNTSUP TO $99,000.

SO DO YOU HAVETO PAY THE MONEY BACK?

ANEAMIL GOING AROUND SAYS "JUSTTACK ON THIS RECOVERY REBATETO TAXES OWED." STAND-UP/ NOTTRUE..

THE IRS SAYS YOU DON'TPAY IT BACK, AND IT'S NOTTAXED.

BUT IF IT ISN'T ENOUGH..I WANT TO REMIND YOU ABOUTSTATE MONEY NOT TIED TO THEVIRUS, BUT THAT YOU MAYQUALIFY FOR RIGHT NOW.11:09:03 FROM A DOLLAR TO WELLOVER $500,000 ED GREENBERGWITH THE ARIZONA DEPARTMENT OFREVENUE SAYS MILLIONS AREGIVEN AWAY EVERY YEAR... IT'SUNCLAIMED MONEY FROM OLD BANKACCOUNTS, FORGOTTEN SECURITYDEPOSITS BOXES AND MORE..

ALLSENT TO THE STATE AND HELD FORRESIDENT OWNERS..

AND THESEARE THE NAMES OF 20 ARIZONARESIDENTS PAST OR PRESENT THATHAVE MONEY WAITING RIGHT NOW.THE DEPARTMENT GAVE US THEIRNAMES IN HOPES OF TRACKINGTHEM DOWN.

THEY ARE FOLLOWEDBY A LAST KNOWN CITY OFRESIDENCE..

AND IF THE PERSONHAS PASSED, FAMILY MEMBERS CANMAKE A CLAIM AFTER GOINGTHROUGH AN ID PROCESS..

TAG:DIDN'T SEE YOU OR A FAMILYMEMBER ON THE LIST?

WELL, I'VEGOT 20 MORE NAMES OF PEOPLEWHO HAVE MONEY TO CLAIM.

FORALL 40 NAMES AND TO SEE IF YOUMAY HAVE MONEY WAITING, GO TOABC15.COM/ LETJOEKNOW..

