Prince William opens new Nightingale coronavirus hospital

Prince William opened the Birmingham facility of the UK's new Nightingale hospitals on Thursday, lauding the rapid deployment and construction in a building that would normally serve as a convention hall.

The Duke of Cambridge made his address via a video call, keeping with social distancing efforts.

The hospital is the second of seven being constructed around England in response to the novel coronavirus outbreak.

It has a 500-bed capacity, which can be increased to 1,500.

The NHS Nightingale Hospital occupies Birmingham's National Exhibition Centre.




