4 hurt after truck in pursuit hits fence Video Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego - Duration: 00:28s - Published now 4 hurt after truck in pursuit hits fence Four people suffered injuries after a truck that was being pursued by authorities crashed into a fence, sending it into the group. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend 4 hurt after truck in pursuit hits fence COME BACK.





You Might Like

Tweets about this