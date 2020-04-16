EU chief apologizes to Italy over virus response

The head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, apologized to Italy on Thursday (April 16) for a lack of solidarity from Europe in tackling its coronavirus crisis.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) EUROPEAN COMMISSION PRESIDENT, URSULA VON DER LEYEN, SAYING: "Yes, it is true that no one was really ready for this.

It is also true that too many were not there on time when Italy needed a helping hand at the very beginning.

And yes, for that, it is right that Europe as a whole offers a heartfelt apology." There's been widespread dismay in Italy over the EU's first response to the pandemic - an initial failure to send medical aid, followed by a refusal amongst northern nations to endorse joint bonds to mitigate the cost of recovery.

Last week, the bloc agreed a rescue package worth half a trillion euros, but EU members are divided on how to finance further economic recovery.

Von der Leyen said countries must work together.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) EUROPEAN COMMISSION PRESIDENT, URSULA VON DER LEYEN, SAYING: "Saying sorry only counts for something if it changes behavior and the truth is too that it did not take long before everyone realized that we must protect each other to protect ourselves." Italy's far-right League party has jumped on the discontent to call into question Italy's continued membership of the 27-nation bloc.

Even staunch pro-Europeans have expressed consternation at the lack of empathy and support.