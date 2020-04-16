What lockdown 2.0 means for Delhi & the city's battle against COVID-19

Global  

17 new cases have been reported in the national capital taking the total tally to 1,578.

32 people have succumbed to the COVID-19 infection so far & the number of containment zones in the capital now stand at 57.

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia has said that relaxation of restrictions as mandated by the Centre in the new guidelines will depend on the source of the virus and the location specific COVID-19 data.

Watch this video for all the COVID-19 updates from Delhi.

