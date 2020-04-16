Global  

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:12s - Published
US Judge Cancels Permit for Keystone XL Pipeline Judge Brian Morris canceled a permit for the Keystone XL oil pipeline that’s expected to stretch from Canada to Nebraska.

Judge Morris said the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers failed to adequately consider effects on endangered species living in rivers where the pipeline would cross.

The move is the latest in a series of setbacks for the project that has taken years to get underway.

The pipeline was proposed in 2008 and would carry up to 830,000 barrels of oil a day to Nebraska, where it would later be refined for export.

It was rejected twice under the Obama administration due to concerns about its climate change effects, but it was later revived under Trump.

The ruling reportedly does not shut down the work that has begun at the border crossing in Montana.

The cancellation could have broader implications as it may invalidate dredging work for any project authorized under a 2017 blanket permit.

Judge Morris will hold a court hearing on two more lawsuits against the $8 billion pipeline.

