Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Staggering Job Losses Reported as Silicon Valley Leaders Plan Economic Restart

Staggering Job Losses Reported as Silicon Valley Leaders Plan Economic Restart

Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 02:13s - Published
Staggering Job Losses Reported as Silicon Valley Leaders Plan Economic Restart

Staggering Job Losses Reported as Silicon Valley Leaders Plan Economic Restart

Almost 22 million have sought jobless benefits this past month — by far the worst stretch of U.S. job losses on record and now Silicon Valley leaders are putting together a strategy for coming back after quarantines are relaxed.

Anne Makovec reports.

(4-16-20)

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.