Staggering Job Losses Reported as Silicon Valley Leaders Plan Economic Restart Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 02:13s - Published now Staggering Job Losses Reported as Silicon Valley Leaders Plan Economic Restart Almost 22 million have sought jobless benefits this past month — by far the worst stretch of U.S. job losses on record and now Silicon Valley leaders are putting together a strategy for coming back after quarantines are relaxed. Anne Makovec reports. (4-16-20) 0

