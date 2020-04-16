Mark Ruffalo Wants to Do a New Standalone 'Hulk' Movie Ruffalo, who has played the green monster in seven motion pictures, has a "really interesting" idea for a new film.

It would delve deeper into the character's story to "fill in all the blanks." Mark Ruffalo, to 'Variety' Mark Ruffalo, to 'Variety' Ruffalo admitted he would be up for reprising the role in the Disney+ series, 'She-Hulk.'

