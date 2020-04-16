Colton Underwood Chats About Writing His Tell-All Book, 'The First Time'

In "The First Time," Colton Underwood opens up about how he came to find himself and true love at the same time via the "Bachelor" franchise.

Unencumbered by cameras and commercial breaks, he delivers a surprisingly raw, endearing and seriously juicy account of his journey.

The book carries a simple but powerful message: It’s okay to laugh and cry and occasionally jump over a fence, if it means coming one step closer to the right person.

BUILD is a live interview series like no other—a chance for fans to sit inches away from some of today’s biggest names in entertainment, tech, fashion and business as they share the stories behind their projects and passions.

Every conversation yields insights, inspiration and plenty of surprises as moderators and audience members ask questions.

It all happens several times a day live and live-streamed on BUILDseries.com.Follow us:TWITTER: https://www.twitter.com/BUILDseriesNYCFACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/BUILDseriesNYCINSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/BUILDseriesNYC#BUILDseries#Interview