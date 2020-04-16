Testing Covid-19 Treatment

Labor and education.////// at this moment, researchers are another step closer to a possible treatment for covid19.

It's a potentially historic development for researchers working at medtech company biosig technologies.

They opened this office late last year.

Its involved in a different venture... making a drug for the virus.

Biosig technologies is parent company to viralclear... viralclear is taking a drug that was originally intended to treat hepatitis c?

And now is developing it for covi?19.

The phase 2 clinical trial is expeted to be conducted at mayo clinic within the next 3 months.

The hope is that the drug will not only help people sick with the disease recovery but also have the drug ready and available for future pandemics.

If you're listening to people like dr fauci who think this could become a seasonal issue.

I think that's generally, everyone was caught a little flat footed.

So i think to prevent these type of outbreaks in the future, you really do need to have antiviral on hand and antiinflamatori es because theyre your first line of defense so far?

The drug has 98% effectiveness in stopping the coronavirus from replicating?

Which is what makes people sick.

An interesting feature of this antiviral molecule is that it can be ingested orally?

Not injected.

This means people could take it in*or outside of a hospital setting according to viralclear.