Alcohol Consumption May Increase Odds of Getting COVID-19, Says WHO Alcohol sales have jumped since the pandemic started, but the World Health Organization (WHO) says drinking may be putting people more at risk.

A main reason is that alcohol can hurt your immune system.

According to a study in journal 'Alcohol Research,' drinking too much is linked to immune-related health effects.

WHO Europe Office, via 'USA Today' With ongoing quarantines at home, WHO says that alcohol puts certain people at risk, such as those with past drinking problems or mental health complications.

WHO adds that more domestic violence cases could also arise due to increased drinking.