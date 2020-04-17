South Florida Doctors Working On Breakthrough Stem Cell Treatment For Coronavirus Patients Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 02:12s - Published 1 hour ago South Florida Doctors Working On Breakthrough Stem Cell Treatment For Coronavirus Patients CBS4's Mike Cugno spoke with Dr. Camillo Ricordi, who said "it’s a treatment for the severe cases in which the complications are taking over and can lead to death in a very rapid fashion." 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Janette votes 2020 RT @RepShalala: Thank you to all the people who work in health care in South Florida - the nurses, doctors, staff and everyone working to s… 10 hours ago Rep. Donna E. Shalala Thank you to all the people who work in health care in South Florida - the nurses, doctors, staff and everyone work… https://t.co/8hbLJS9FdZ 10 hours ago Christeena Mathortung @GOP Kidnapping Children of ~ THOSE WHO ARE SAVING OUR LIVES DOCTORS need to STOP WORKING @realDonaldTrump &… https://t.co/fpAqwFa4m7 6 days ago Christeena Mathortung @GOP Kidnapping Children of ~ THOSE WHO ARE SAVING OUR LIVES DOCTORS need to STOP WORKING @realDonaldTrump &… https://t.co/ZputmBKb1p 6 days ago