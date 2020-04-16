Unemployment access struggles

Over two-point- seven million californians filed for unemployment within the past four weeks... those in need are feeling the effects of this surge... action news now reporter brandon benitez is live in chico with more... that's right alan and all those unemployment inquiries are causing a surge that's overwhelmed the employment development department... and you don't have to look far for evidence... i'm here oustide the butte county employment and social services building.

Here's a sign saying anyone looking for unemployment assistance has to apply online or over the phone... i spoke to stephanie boss who's tried since the end of march to get benefits... she's been in limbo just trying to get a new card that the benefits would be replenished in and even that's a struggle... i have not received any benefits at all not a dime however they approved me for the benefits but there's no card to access any benefits.

I have called repeatedly at every time of the day and i can't get an answer governor gavin newsom's latest newsom says the e-d-d help line is now open seven days a week from eight a-m to eight p-m... you can now get