Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Unemployment access struggles

Unemployment access struggles

Video Credit: KHSL - Published
Unemployment access struggles

Unemployment access struggles

Gov.

Gavin Newsom issued an executive order allowing independent contractors', gig workers' and the self-employed to file for unemployment, but many are having a tough time receiving the benefits they need.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Unemployment access struggles

Over two-point- seven million californians filed for unemployment within the past four weeks... those in need are feeling the effects of this surge... action news now reporter brandon benitez is live in chico with more... that's right alan and all those unemployment inquiries are causing a surge that's overwhelmed the employment development department... and you don't have to look far for evidence... i'm here oustide the butte county employment and social services building.

Here's a sign saying anyone looking for unemployment assistance has to apply online or over the phone... i spoke to stephanie boss who's tried since the end of march to get benefits... she's been in limbo just trying to get a new card that the benefits would be replenished in and even that's a struggle... i have not received any benefits at all not a dime however they approved me for the benefits but there's no card to access any benefits.

I have called repeatedly at every time of the day and i can't get an answer governor gavin newsom's latest newsom says the e-d-d help line is now open seven days a week from eight a-m to eight p-m... you can now get




You Might Like


Tweets about this

QuigleyAidan

Aidan Quigley RT @vtdigger: “It’s my new full time job," says one person who's been trying to get through to @VTLabor for weeks. @QuigleyAidan talks to… 43 minutes ago

vtdigger

VTDigger “It’s my new full time job," says one person who's been trying to get through to @VTLabor for weeks. @QuigleyAidan… https://t.co/6AYufRETdp 17 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Self-employed, gig workers given access to unemployment benefits [Video]

Self-employed, gig workers given access to unemployment benefits

Massachusetts residents who are not eligible for regular unemployment benefits can now apply online for the new Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) program, Gov. Charlie Baker announced Monday.

Credit: WCVB     Duration: 00:45Published
Raw Video: Gov. Gavin Newsom Updates State's Effort To Help Business Owners, Self-Employed [Video]

Raw Video: Gov. Gavin Newsom Updates State's Effort To Help Business Owners, Self-Employed

Gov. Gavin Newsom Wednesday announced a Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program to help small business owners and self-employed individuals manage their access to unemployment relief funds. (4/15/20)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 14:43Published