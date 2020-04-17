Watch: Here’s The Latest On Coronavirus Today

The UK and Canada both extend their lockdowns and British government officials say they will not extend the Brexit transition.

President Trump has backed down from his claims of authority over individual states and announced a three point plan to reopening the country - as a record 22 million people applied for unemployment.

China is seeing its first economic downturn in nearly three decades as coronavirus brought life to a stand still - the world's second largest economy's first negative growth since the early '90s.

And in Alaska, 5-year-old Nova Knight is gaining an online following with her coronavirus safety tips inspired by a video of Candaian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau asking children to not go on playdates and thanking them for doing their part.