Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Watch: Here’s The Latest On Coronavirus Today

Watch: Here’s The Latest On Coronavirus Today

Video Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO - Duration: 03:17s - Published
Watch: Here’s The Latest On Coronavirus Today

Watch: Here’s The Latest On Coronavirus Today

The UK and Canada both extend their lockdowns and British government officials say they will not extend the Brexit transition.

President Trump has backed down from his claims of authority over individual states and announced a three point plan to reopening the country - as a record 22 million people applied for unemployment.

China is seeing its first economic downturn in nearly three decades as coronavirus brought life to a stand still - the world's second largest economy's first negative growth since the early '90s.

And in Alaska, 5-year-old Nova Knight is gaining an online following with her coronavirus safety tips inspired by a video of Candaian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau asking children to not go on playdates and thanking them for doing their part.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

juanxo65

jxojxo RT @Partisangirl: Bill Gates' predictions about coronavirus, as well as his business ventures were eerily timed. Coincidence? #Covid_19 #co… 2 seconds ago

myjenz

IG: fogjohnson RT @hellokaeme: Watch KAEME on @CNN International’s @questCNN TODAY - https://t.co/gsICXlyLHj Also, Read our latest feature on CNN here: h… 13 minutes ago

nickreynoldsatw

Nick Reynolds RT @BBCMonitoring: Out now! The latest Disinformation Watch newsletter, covering #coronavirus misinformation stories investigated by #disin… 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.