What Trump's reopening plan means for Massachusetts Video Credit: WCVB - Duration: 01:06s - Published now What Trump's reopening plan means for Massachusetts Before reopening, Massachusetts would need to see a two-week straight reduction in cases. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend What Trump's reopening plan means for Massachusetts GOOD MORNING.MATT: GOVERNOR BAKER HAS MADE ITCLEAR, MASSACHUSETTS IS NOTREADY TO TALK ABOUT REOPENINGFOR BUSINESS.NOT WHEN FIELD HOSPITALS LIKETHE ONE BEHIND ME ARE STILLTREATING PATIENTS.STILL, PRESIDENT TRUMP ISLETTING OUT HIS ROADMAP FOR WHATCOMES NEXT.IT STARTS WITH A REQUIREMENT,BEFORE STARTING TO REOPEN,STATES WOULD HAVE TO SEE ADECLINE IN COVID-19 CASES WITHINA 14-DAY PERIOD, AND IMPLEMENTROBUST TESTING.THEN THEY COULD ENTER PHASE ONE,OPENING RESTAURANTS, MOVIETHEATERS, CHURCHES AND SPORTINGVENUES WITH STRICT SOCIALDISTANCING.GROUPS WOULD BE LIMITED TO 10PEOPLE AND NON-ESSENTIAL TRAVELWOULD STILL BE MINIMIZED,INCLUDING ENCOURAGING WORKINGFROM HOME.IN PHASE TWO, SCHOOLS ANDDAYCARES COULD REOPEN, AND LARGEVENUES COULD EASE SOCIALDISTANCING, LIMITING GROUPS TO50.NON-ESSENTIAL TRAVEL COULD ALSORESUME.IT’S NOT UNTIL PHASE THREE THATVULNERABLE INDIVIDUALS SHOULD GOOUT IN PUBLIC, PROVIDING THEYSOCIAL DISTANCE.AND THAT’S WHEN WORKSITES WOULDNO LONGER BE RESTRICTED.IT’S IMPORTANT TO NOTE GOVERNORSWOULD HAVE THE FINAL SAY OVERALL OF T





You Might Like

Tweets about this Toni Howard RT @PalmerReport: Donald Trump's plan for reopening the country now involves three phases, all of which require mass testing, and he still… 50 seconds ago Robin ❤️🇺🇸👈🍑 RT @Isellmpls: How would schools be considered Phase 2 in reopening? Did a team of doctors create this plan or did Trump? Schools are ex… 7 minutes ago HuffPost UK The UK and Canada extend lockdowns while Trump unveils a reopening plan, as global cases near 2.3 million. This is… https://t.co/veGDSL0ytk 9 minutes ago LQ RT @matthewstoller: Siri, what is the most Democratic headline of the pandemic? "Exclusive: New York taps McKinsey to develop 'Trump-proof… 18 minutes ago Debra Riopta RT @WBTV_News: President Donald Trump outlined new guidance to governors on reopening sectors of the economy amid the COVID-19 outbreak. N… 25 minutes ago nick rinaker RT @JackiSchechner: Unless I’m missing something here, Trump’s big idea for reopening the economy is telling the states, “It’s up to you,”… 37 minutes ago Cinderella01-M.S. RT @USlawreview: I just looked at the ridiculous new three phase reopening plan trump’s chumps unveiled. One of the most important features… 38 minutes ago