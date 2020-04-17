Former Trump Lawyer Michael Cohen to Be Released From Prison Early Over Pandemic Concerns

Reader RT @AriMelber: New: Former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen will be released from prison over coronavirus concerns. He will be on "home confinem… 12 seconds ago

🦋 Sheila 🦋 RT @SadieTNResist: Michael Cohen, former personal lawyer for Trump, will be released from his 3yr. prison sentence on May 1st over coronavi… 44 seconds ago

Mack RT @_StephanieMyers: NEW: President Trump's former personal lawyer Michael Cohen will be released from prison and serve the remainder of h… 3 minutes ago

"She's going to go through some things" RT @CNBC: Trump's ex-lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen to be freed from prison into home confinement https://t.co/qVfCZPQ1pK 4 minutes ago

kathlee RT @AP: President Donald Trump’s former lawyer and longtime fixer Michael Cohen will be released from federal prison to serve the remainder… 4 minutes ago

Polygon Politics RT @newschannelnine: DEVELOPING NOW: President Trump's former lawyer & longtime fixer Michael Cohen will be released from federal prison to… 4 minutes ago

WTVC NewsChannel 9 DEVELOPING NOW: President Trump's former lawyer & longtime fixer Michael Cohen will be released from federal prison… https://t.co/MTzmYBaphi 6 minutes ago