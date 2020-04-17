John Legend and Chrissy Teigen buy new home Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:38s - Published 2 days ago John Legend and Chrissy Teigen buy new home John Legend and Chrissy Teigen have splashed out over $5 million on a new house which is close to their current Beverly Hills abode. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this