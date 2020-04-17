2 Million Veterans Could Miss Out On Stimulus Checks

According to Business Insider up to 2 million veterans could miss out on $1,200 coronavirus relief stimulus checks.

A lot of veterans receive disability payments from the Department of Veteran Affairs, and often don't have to file a tax return.

These veterans would have to fill out a separate online form to receive a stimulus check.

The "Non-Filers: Enter Payment Info Here" tool on the IRS website allows veterans to submit their information and payment preference.