Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published
TALKERS 4.17.20
TALKERS 4.17.20
The day... a c1 3 we continue to share your hashtag team kentucky, together k-y pictures and videos.

Today's post comes from norton healthcare... the post says in part quote: "one of our favorite things to do is celebrate our patients being discharged after they recover from covid-19.

The team on 3 west at norton brownsboro hospital rolled out the red carpet for a patient who recently left the hospital."

Chat we've got another video... this one is a c1 3 tribute to those daily news briefings... take a listen.

"you can't do that."

Shannon atkins sharing this video of her son on facebook... watching those daily news briefings and learning some of the sign language from virginia moore.

The post says quote: "my son thinks andy is actually his uncle."

If you've been watching the daily news briefings, governor beshear has started a new segment with virginia moore... who teaches sign language to viewers.

Now to your g-d-k talkers for today... lego unveiled a new "star wars"




