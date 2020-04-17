New York's Cuomo says he needs federal funds to reopen state Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 02:05s - Published now New York's Cuomo says he needs federal funds to reopen state New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Friday that he needed the federal help to ramp up testing for the novel coronavirus and to reopen his economy, and appeared to criticize the administration of President Donald Trump for failing to provide funding to states. 0

New York's Cuomo says he needs federal funds to reopen state "Is there any funding so I can do these things that you want us to do? 'No'," Cuomo told a daily briefing. "That is passing the buck without passing the bucks."





Tweets about this Brandon Bishop @realDonaldTrump This man needs to correct everything he said here is an article saying he need more beds back in m… https://t.co/1poh0KvfuX 3 minutes ago vumphre RT @NickReisman: Cuomo says New York needs to stabilize its finances. Cuomo is now quoting the fictional AJ Parkinson, a character his la… 8 minutes ago Teri Weaver "It's not over," Cuomo says, talking to New York, the nation and the president. "We have a lot more to do." Build… https://t.co/h7yiOqc5ej 35 minutes ago Kacey McLoughlin RT @business: "It's going to be an incremental process," Gov Cuomo says. "I know that's not what people want to hear." Follow along LIVE a… 1 hour ago Nick Reisman Cuomo says New York needs to stabilize its finances. Cuomo is now quoting the fictional AJ Parkinson, a character… https://t.co/EDvlKQniJe 1 hour ago