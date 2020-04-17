Global  

New York's Cuomo says he needs federal funds to reopen state

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 02:05s - Published
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Friday that he needed the federal help to ramp up testing for the novel coronavirus and to reopen his economy, and appeared to criticize the administration of President Donald Trump for failing to provide funding to states.

"Is there any funding so I can do these things that you want us to do?

'No'," Cuomo told a daily briefing.

"That is passing the buck without passing the bucks."




