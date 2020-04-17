Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Hillcrest Farmers Market reopens April 19

Hillcrest Farmers Market reopens April 19

Video Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego - Duration: 00:25s - Published
Hillcrest Farmers Market reopens April 19

Hillcrest Farmers Market reopens April 19

The Hillcrest Farmers Market is slated to reopen on Sunday, but there will be noticeable changes in place amid the pandemic.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Hillcrest Farmers Market reopens April 19

YEARS IN PRISON AND A FINE.HE IS SCHEDULED TO BE ARRAIGNEDTODAY.THE HILL CREST FARMERS MARKETWILL REOPEN SUNDAY WITH SAFETYPROTOCOLS IN PLACE.MAXIMUM OF 50 CUSTOMERS WILL BEALLOWED IN AT ANY TIME.AND ONLY FRESH PRODUCE ANDPREPACKAGED FOODS WILL BEOFFERED.THE MARKET WILL OPEN FROM 9:00A.M.

TO 10:00 A.M.

SUNDAYMORNING FOR SENIORS ONLY.10:00 TO 2:00 FOR EVERYONE ELSE.FARMERS MARKETS




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.