Why you should care about Land O'Lakes redesign

For almost a century, Land O’Lakes butter was easily identifiable in the dairy section of any grocery store for its packaging….depicting an Indian woman kneeling by a body of water, holding out a four-stick box of butter.now, the Minnesota-based company has redesigned its packaging without the woman in front.The removal was quiet withno formal announcement or explanation made on its website.“It’s a great move,” said Adrienne Keene, a citizen of the Cherokee Nation, told the Minnesota Reformer.While Keene is happy with the change, she does think that Land O’Lakes missed an opportunity to share their learning moment with the public