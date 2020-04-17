Global  

McFarland Ave. Fire

Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN - Published
McFarland Ave. Fire
A major vacant building burned today in Rossville. No one was injured.
0
McFarland Ave. Fire

You about a massive fire at a business on mcfarland avenue this morning.... take a look at this video.... an early morning fire has gutted an empty 50 year old building near downtown rossville.

City spokeswoman elizabeth wells says the two story building has been empty for about 10 years.

Smoke could be seen for miles----as fire units arrived from rossville, catoosa county, fort oglethorpe, walker county and east ridge.

Wells says it was the north furniture retail store..but like the other vacant buildings nearby were part of a planned revitalization program.

Fire destroyed a building behind this one a few weeks ago.

No one was hurt today..and no damage estimate has




