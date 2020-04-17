Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Money For College Students

Video Credit: KIMT - Published
Money For College Students

Money For College Students

While college students don't qualify for the $1,200 stimulus checks they may soon be able to get some different financial relief from the Cares Act.

The federal aid package meant to help Americans stay on their feet financially.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Money For College Students

Development organization./// while college students don't qualify for the 1?hundred dollar stimulus checks?

They may soon be able to get some different financial relief from the cares act?

The federal aid package meant to help americans stay on their feet financially.

Kimt news 3's annalise johnson has the details.

She joins us live.

Live katie?

Rochester community and technical college is one of more than 5,000 colleges and universities across the country qualifying for an emergency financial aid grant to students... at least half of the money the schools receive have to be distributed to students to help them pay for things that were disrupted by school closures... like food?

Housing?

Health care?

And technology.

Andrew avila is a luther college student?

Another school that qualifies for this money.

When his college closed and he had to go home?

He lost all of his income... an o?campus job?

And a job at a nearby middle school.

He was recently able to find new employment?

But he says this cares act money would help him offset his costs.

He was disappointed college students didn't qualify for the stimulus checks.

Pretty annoyed mostly for the fact that i do pay taxes.

I am a dependent on my parents income, but that doesn't mean they're helping me out financially with school and stuff like that the amount of money college students will receive depends on how much money their colleges qualify for... we'll have the full list of schools?

And how much money they're getting?

On our website at kimt dot com for you to find*your school.

Find this story under local news.

Live in rocheste?

Annalise johnso?kimt thank you annalise.

And not all colleges and universities qualify... riverland community college?

North iowa area community college?

Waldorf university?

And la james college are on the list.

University of minnesota



Recent related news from verified sources

Financial aid from the stimulus bill is on the way for college students hit by coronavirus, but some are getting left out

Some critics said more money should have gone to community colleges, and that undocumented students...
Seattle Times - Published

Most Arizona college students are still waiting for help from CARES Act

Some Arizona colleges and universities said they haven't received the funds yet, while others haven't...
azcentral.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Sisi_Tara

Sisi Tara RT @MomentsWithBren: Ways to Spot a Diploma Mill Diploma mills are schools that are more interested in taking your money than providing yo… 3 minutes ago

whattheharley

Harley 🌱 RT @susethmunoz: Amidst this pandemic, financial worries have become more prevalent for us as college students. In response, I'm going to s… 5 minutes ago

_destinymariah

desi. Do y’all not understand that you still PAY AND FILE TAXES AS A DEPENDENT. Give dependent college students their mon… https://t.co/YmYmIv1VHS 27 minutes ago

Shadetooth

Kareem Fasting in college was hard, I remember that the cafeteria for students closed before Iftar, so I would have to spe… https://t.co/U9hAZyXhfK 42 minutes ago

lovebellyx3

lovebellyx3 @heartlesstrashh @marionfamous @stannaveryy @warqueerCDT The $500 was for children, last time I checked children do… https://t.co/UjXmevLb23 1 hour ago

tayycaufield

a white woman RT @08Kay_: @stannaveryy Instead of the people under here SHAMING students for going to a college of their choice and majority of the time… 1 hour ago

skateryuta

anto¹²⁷ don’t do ap it’s a scam used to take money away from disproportionately lower class students who need these courses… https://t.co/qMnNgfNHRS 1 hour ago

srivlin

Shelley Rivlin RT @npr_ed: The top 20 institutions that received the most money from the CARES act unmet-need fund serve less than 3,000 students combined… 1 hour ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Saving for college amid COVID-19 [Video]

Saving for college amid COVID-19

While many families across the valley struggle to make ends meet, sending your child to college may be stressing you out even more. That's why a lot of parents set up what's called a 529-college..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:57Published
Florida universities, students get tough lesson in COVID-19 economics [Video]

Florida universities, students get tough lesson in COVID-19 economics

For students who pay their own or most of their own way through college, making ends meet is a constant struggle. Couple that with the punch of the coronavirus, some students fear they’ll now be..

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 03:17Published