Money For College Students

The federal aid package meant to help Americans stay on their feet financially.

While college students don't qualify for the $1,200 stimulus checks they may soon be able to get some different financial relief from the Cares Act.

Rochester community and technical college is one of more than 5,000 colleges and universities across the country qualifying for an emergency financial aid grant to students... at least half of the money the schools receive have to be distributed to students to help them pay for things that were disrupted by school closures... like food?

Housing?

Health care?

And technology.

Andrew avila is a luther college student?

Another school that qualifies for this money.

When his college closed and he had to go home?

He lost all of his income... an o?campus job?

And a job at a nearby middle school.

He was recently able to find new employment?

But he says this cares act money would help him offset his costs.

He was disappointed college students didn't qualify for the stimulus checks.

Pretty annoyed mostly for the fact that i do pay taxes.

I am a dependent on my parents income, but that doesn't mean they're helping me out financially with school and stuff like that the amount of money college students will receive depends on how much money their colleges qualify for... we'll have the full list of schools?

And how much money they're getting?

On our website at kimt dot com for you to find*your school.

Find this story under local news.

And not all colleges and universities qualify... riverland community college?

North iowa area community college?

Waldorf university?

And la james college are on the list.

University of minnesota