Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > State parks and lakes to reopen

State parks and lakes to reopen

Video Credit: WXXV - Published
State parks and lakes to reopen

State parks and lakes to reopen

Coast beaches reopening as a result of revised stay-at-home guidelines for Mississippi and that means other state recreational areas will follow suit.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

State parks and lakes to reopen

But the billions of other spots for large gatherings will remain close- coast beaches reopening as a- result of revised stay-at-- home guidelines for mississippi- and that means other state- recreational areas will follow- suit.

- the mississippi department of - wildlife, fisheries, and- parks will re-open state lakes- and state park lakes to fishing- and boating at 8 a.m.

On monday- - - - april 20, 2020.

Bank fishing- will be allowed with social - distancing, but - fishing piers will remain - closed.

As a reminder, a state- fishing - license is required to fish any- public body of water in -




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook


Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.